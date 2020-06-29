Loretta Mahlstedt
(1926-2020)

TRIPOLI -- Loretta Mahlstedt, 93, of Tripoli, died Saturday, June 27, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.

She was born July 30, 1926, in rural Bremer County, daughter of Louie and Martha (Schellhorn) Waschkat. She graduated from Tripoli High School. On Feb. 3, 1948, she married Wilbur E. Mahlstedt at Grace Lutheran Church.

Loretta worked for the Tripoli Nursing Home for more than 25 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Survivors: two children, Mary (Stan) Smith of Cedar Falls and Steve (Sandy) Mahlstedt of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Kelly (Logan) Burke, Nick (Dee Devic) Smith, and Peter (Tiffini) Shaner; two stepgrandchildren, Angie (Lynn) White and Sean Crowe; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Drew Burke, Keaton, Gavin, Kai, and Aleksi Smith; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan and Lexi White, and Emma and Chase Crowe; a sister, Lavera Collins; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Waschkat and Zita Waschkat; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Wilbur; a daughter, Jane Shaner; her son-in-law, Ron Mauser; six siblings, Eldora (Herbert) Eick, Rosinda (Arnold) Schweer, Lavern Waschkat, Ray Waschkat, Glenyce (John) Axon, and Harold Waschkat; and a brother-in-law, Jim Collins.

Services: A private funeral service is planned with burial in Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Join the family on Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live at Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook page.

Memorials: to Grace Lutheran Church or Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.

Loretta enjoyed playing cards, gardening, crafts, sewing, baking and cooking.

