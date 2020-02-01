(1937-2020)

WATERLOO -- Loretta M. Richardson, 82, of Apple Valley, Minn., and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at Augustana Care Health and Rehabilitation in Apple Valley.

She was born April 23, 1937, in Fairbank, Iowa, daughter of William and Mary (Connell) Meany. Loretta graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1955. She married Roger A. Richardson on April 27, 1957, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He died Oct. 15, 1998.

Loretta was employed at the former Woolworth Store, provided child day care and worked as a lunch cook at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Sacred Heart Parish, both in Waterloo.

Survivors: a daughter, Tami Richardson of Apple Valley, Minn.; a son, Tim (Sherry) Richardson of Cloquet, Minn.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Sam) Hosch, Jared (Sonja) O'Brien, Hanna and Jacob Richardson; two great-grandchildren, James and Nicholas Hosch; and four nieces and a nephew.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Terri Richardson; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Paul Hoffman; and a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Meany.