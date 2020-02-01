(1937-2020)
WATERLOO -- Loretta M. Richardson, 82, of Apple Valley, Minn., and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at Augustana Care Health and Rehabilitation in Apple Valley.
She was born April 23, 1937, in Fairbank, Iowa, daughter of William and Mary (Connell) Meany. Loretta graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1955. She married Roger A. Richardson on April 27, 1957, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He died Oct. 15, 1998.
Loretta was employed at the former Woolworth Store, provided child day care and worked as a lunch cook at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and Sacred Heart Parish, both in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a daughter, Tami Richardson of Apple Valley, Minn.; a son, Tim (Sherry) Richardson of Cloquet, Minn.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Sam) Hosch, Jared (Sonja) O'Brien, Hanna and Jacob Richardson; two great-grandchildren, James and Nicholas Hosch; and four nieces and a nephew.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Terri Richardson; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Paul Hoffman; and a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Meany.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and an hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Loretta enjoyed crocheting afghans, playing cards and games with family and friends, word puzzles and assisting with the annual parish fall festival.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.