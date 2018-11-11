Loretta M. Krieger

Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Loretta Mae Krieger, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at UnityPoint Hospice-Allen Hospital.

She was born May 4, 1942, in Pontiac, Mich., daughter of Dolph and Beatrice Hartung Goode. She married Clifford “Jerry” Ryan in Michigan in 1964. They later divorced. She married Carl Krieger on Dec. 29, 1979, in Cedar Falls.

Loretta was a homemaker.

Survived by: seven daughters, Sharon (Casey) Mills of Sumner, Donna (Jon) Thomas of Ohio, Carla (James McQuinn)and Christine (Adam) Bork, both of Waterloo, Theresa (Paul) Smith of Alabama, Carol Shaffer and Kathleen Halverson, both of Waterloo; four sons, Roy (Bev) Flippo of Waterloo, William (Mary) Flippo of Alabama, Karl and Mark Krieger, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Ellen Key, Pam Hill and Bonnie Eason, all of Michigan; a brother, Vern of California; 33 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Carl; her parents; and a sister, Glenda.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at:www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Loretta loved family time, reading, puzzle books, country music, bingo, sunsets, plants and all animals. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows, rodeos, NASCAR races and eating good food. People were always welcomed into her family. She was always smiling, loving life and had a positive attitude.

