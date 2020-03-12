Loretta K. Talley

(1945 - 2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Loretta Kathryn Talley, 74, died Wednesday, March 11, at the Martin Health Center, Cedar Falls.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Waterloo, to Paul and Louise (Wendt) Talley.

Loretta worked as a librarian for 40-plus years in the Waterloo Community Schools. After her retirement, she volunteered as an assistant librarian and at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Community Meals. She was a member of Community of Christ on Cedar Heights Drive where she was a lay minister and church secretary. She studied violin at an early age and was selected to play the violin in the Waterloo Symphony.

Survivors: many close friends from her church and travel group.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the funeral home.

Memorials: to Community Church of Christ.

Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

Loretta loved books and was an avid reader. She loved all the children she came across through the years. She enjoyed the church choir, travel and was part of a travel group, for which she was the navigator. Her travel group even celebrated the holidays together.

