Loretta J. Powers

Visitation : Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. with burial in the Garden of Hymns section of the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Her service could be compared to the fruits of the spirit; her gentleness could be seen through her love, joy and peace; her patience with those she worked with was everlasting; her goodness, kindness and gentleness were seen in her mannerism and approach. Know you will forever be loved.