(1954-2020)
WATERLOO -- Loretta J. Powers, 66, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Durant, Miss., daughter of John Walker Powers and Elnora Powers Durham. She was a member of Payne AME Church. Loretta graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1972 and completed her B.A. degree in social work from Wartburg College in 1976.
She was formerly employed in day care services, telemarketing and ended her career working for Senior Companion Services with Hawkeye Community College. She served as a companion for several senior members of our community until her health failed her.
Survivors: three sisters, Lillian (Clyde) Thomas, Cora (Ron) Turner and Debra (Jesse) Bentley, all of Waterloo; a brother, Leonard (Dawn) Durham of Cedar Rapids; four nephews, Ramon (Katie) Turner, Corey (Amanda) Turner, Terrance (Helen) Redding and James Smith; three nieces, Terri (Robert) Smith, Krystal (Ed) Madlock and Maria (Edward) Olive; three great-nieces, Alexis Smith, Aurion Redding and Aubrey Turner; two great-nephews, Malcolm Smith and Ahmad Madlock; an aunt, Elizabeth Merriweather; and a host of other relatives.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, John Cannon Powers; a sister, Marshall Lynn; paternal grandparents, Doc and Cora Powers; maternal grandmother, Mary B. Harmon; and maternal grandparents, Isadore and Vincie Harmon.
Visitation: Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. with burial in the Garden of Hymns section of the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family.
Her service could be compared to the fruits of the spirit; her gentleness could be seen through her love, joy and peace; her patience with those she worked with was everlasting; her goodness, kindness and gentleness were seen in her mannerism and approach. Know you will forever be loved.
