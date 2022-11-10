Loretta Drewelow

May 12, 1923-November 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Loretta Drewelow, 99, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home under Cedar Valley Hospice care. She was born May 12, 1923, in St. Lucas, IA, daughter of Joseph M. and Theresa (Hackman) Ott.

She married Robert Edwin Drewelow November 19, 1945, in Little Turkey, Ia. He died January 19, 2002. Loretta worked at the Oliver Plant, Hinson’s, Hudson House as a waitress, Powers Manufacturing as a seamstress, and Petersen and Tietz. She was previously a member of Saint John’s Catholic Church and was currently a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Loretta is survived by three daughters: JoAnn Kauffman of Cedar Rapids, Mary Ahles of Waterloo, and Nancy Markle of San Antonio, Tx; a son John (Judy) Drewelow of Harvard, Il; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a son, Raymond Drewelow; a son-in-law Michael Ahles; 8 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Services will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.QueenofPeaceParish.net.