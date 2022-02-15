May 1, 1936-February 11, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Loretta Dorene Youngberg, 85, of Cedar Falls, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at the Thunder Ridge Senior Living Center in Cedar Falls.

She was born on May 1, 1936, in Harcourt, Iowa. The daughter of Rudolph and Ellen (Larson) Bjorklund. After going to Price Lab School, Loretta worked at The Waterloo Courier, before becoming a stay-at-home mother to her beloved daughter, Angela. She was the life of the party, and adored her four grandchildren. She married Bruce Youngberg on July 18, 1959, in Killeen, TX.

Loretta was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is loved by many, and cherished by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but we are resting in the knowledge that she is in her forever home with her Savior and King.

Survived by: Her loving daughter, Angela (David) Konieczny; her four grandchildren, Caleb, Noelle, Daniel, and Hannah. Preceded by: Her brother, Lorimer, sister, Lorraine, and her husband, Bruce.

Loretta’s memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 6:00PM