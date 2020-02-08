Loretta Davidson

She was born on Feb. 2, 1935, at her childhood home in Cedar Falls, daughter of Homer Hilton and Lauramae Marie (Neuenkirk) Towsley. She married Robert Davidson on Aug. 11, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced after 30 years.

Loretta attended Cedar Falls schools until she married. She graduated from Vista High School in Vista, Calif., in 1953. She and Robert spent two years in California and returned to Waverly after the Korean War. She worked for Control-O-Fax in Waterloo for 31 years until her retirement in 1997. She then went to Hawkeye Tech and got a CNA license. For five years, she worked for Cherry Street Home Health Care in Shell Rock. Afterwards, she volunteered at the Waverly Senior Center at which time she was awarded the Governors Volunteer Award in 2010.