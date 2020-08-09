LoReth Willhite

WATERLOO—LoRetha Willhite, 87 of Waterloo, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo. She was born June 12, 1933 in Solo, MO, daughter of Roy and Goldie Goodman Hurley. She graduated from Summersville HS in Missouri in 1951. She married Lennis Willhite February 27, 1954 in Yukon, MO at the Big Creek Free Will Baptist Church in Yukon, MO. He died July 12, 2018. Together, they owned and operated Willhite’s Furniture for 40 yrs. retiring in 2002. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and always spending time with her family.