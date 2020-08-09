LoReth Willhite

(1933-2020)
WATERLOO—LoRetha Willhite, 87 of Waterloo, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo. She was born June 12, 1933 in Solo, MO, daughter of Roy and Goldie Goodman Hurley. She graduated from Summersville HS in Missouri in 1951. She married Lennis Willhite February 27, 1954 in Yukon, MO at the Big Creek Free Will Baptist Church in Yukon, MO. He died July 12, 2018. Together, they owned and operated Willhite’s Furniture for 40 yrs. retiring in 2002. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and always spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, David (Eloise) Willhite of Eaton‚ CO. and Kevin (Sandy) Willhite of Farmington, MN. Daughter; Cheryl (Dan) Bigler of Evansdale. Nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren. Brothers: Arnold Hurley of Mountain Home‚ ID. and Terry (Barb) Hurley of San Angelo‚ TX. Sister, Marie Collins‚ Ft Worth‚ TX. Sister in law: Helen Hurley of Greeley, CO. Preceded in death by:her husband: Lennis. Brothers: Wayne, Melvin and Jesse Hurley.
Funeral Services: 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Celebration First Assembly of God Church, Waterloo.
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo
Visitation: 5-7pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials to the Celebration First Assembly of God Church, Waterloo.
Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more: www.lockefuneralhome.com.
