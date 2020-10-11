May 17, 1933—October 7, 2020

EVANSDALE—Lores D. Nichols, 87, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. He was born May 17, 1933 in Postville, the son of Glen and Geneva Ohloff Nichols. He was a Waterloo East High School graduate and attended Gates Business College.

He married Arlita Sweeley on June 15, 1952 at the First Reformed Church in Evansdale; she preceded him in death on January 10, 2008.

Lores worked as a Supervisor at John Deere Co. for over 30 years, retiring in 1993

Survived by: one son, Larry Nichols of Evansdale; two daughters, Kim (Tim) Sime of Evansdale, Lori (Charles) Roman of Bondurant; 6 grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Johnson of Waterloo, Stephanie Aldrich of Parker, Co, Natasha and Miranda Nichols of MO, Maisie (Max Drinkwine) Roman of New Hampton and Samuel Roman of Bondurant; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Sawyer, Connor, Joel, Ava, and Griffin ; five brothers, Ronald (Jurly), Robert (Roberta) and William (Mary) of Evansdale and Marlin (Becky Vauthier) and John (Betty) of Waterloo; two sisters, Glenda (Jim) Larson of Clear Lake and Catherine (Doug) Sheeley of La Porte City; and sister in law, Norma Nichols of Evansdale.