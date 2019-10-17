(1924-2019)
OELWEIN — Lorenz Schellhorn, 95, of Oelwein, formerly from Oran, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at Arlington Place in Oelwein.
He was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Chickasaw County, son of Henry and Wilhelmina (Warnke) Schellhorn. He married Virginia Mae Tonn on Feb. 18, 1949, in Readlyn.
He was the owner of Schellhorn Produce in Oran. Lorenz also worked at Rath Packing for a number of years, drove semi, was a school bus driver and custodian for Wapsie Valley Community Schools as well as farming until his health forced him to retire.
Survived by: his wife; his son, Donald Schellhorn of Urbana; two daughters, Cathy (Melvin Sr.) Gonnerman of Waverly and Marlys (Roger) Boleyn of Oelwein; five grandchildren, Melvin Gonnerman Jr., Philip Gonnerman, Michael Schellhorn, Mae Lee Nutter and Elizabeth Steinbron; 10 great-grandchildren, Marshall Gonnerman, Madison Gonnerman, Gaston Gonnerman, Megan Gonnerman, Drew Schellhorn, Hudson Nutter, Ellie Schellhorn, Genessa Gonnerman, Payton Nutter and Willow Steinbron; two brothers, Arnold Schellhorn of Oran and Orlyn Schellhorn of Clarksville; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Bryan Ray Schellhorn; a daughter-in-law, Debra (Deb) Schellhorn; three brothers, Roland, Erwin and Wilhart Schellhorn; two brothers in infancy, Marvin and LaVerne; and two sisters, Adeline Schellhorn and Esther Niemeyer.
Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, preceded by visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Oran.
He loved to go fishing, play cards and traveling with his son, Bryan, especially the international trips. Lorenz was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
