Lorene M. Hoffman

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Lorene Marie Hoffman, 81, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Argyle, Mo., daughter of August and Lucy Wieburg Boehm. She married George Hoffman on July 1, 1953, in Meta, Mo., and he preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2004.

Lorene was a homemaker and a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Survivors include: three sons, David (Lynda) of Estherville, Tom (Terry) of Waterloo and Kevin (Julie) of Oelwein; three daughters, Barb Federspiel of Waterloo, Kathy (Shane) Hawkins of Reinbeck and Susan (Terry) Shader of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a son, Jack Hoffman; a brother, August Boehm Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Hoffman.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary. Visitation also one hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

