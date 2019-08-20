Lorene M. Hoffman

(1937-2019)
WATERLOO — Lorene Marie Hoffman, 81, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Argyle, Mo., daughter of August and Lucy Wieburg Boehm. She married George Hoffman on July 1, 1953, in Meta, Mo., and he preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2004.
Lorene was a homemaker and a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Survivors include: three sons, David (Lynda) of Estherville, Tom (Terry) of Waterloo and Kevin (Julie) of Oelwein; three daughters, Barb Federspiel of Waterloo, Kathy (Shane) Hawkins of Reinbeck and Susan (Terry) Shader of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a son, Jack Hoffman; a brother, August Boehm Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Hoffman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary rosary. Visitation also one hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.