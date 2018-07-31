PARKERSBURG — Lorene Jean Jacobsen, 59 of Parkersburg, died at home Thursday, July 26.
She was born Oct. 5, 1958, in Waukegan, Ill., daughter of Larry and Miriam Freeman Jacobsen.
Lorene was a homemaker.
Survived by: three daughters, Alicia Pacheco Long of Evansdale and Misty (Dean Martells) Jacobsen and Natasha (Kurt Corbin) Jacobsen, both of Waterloo; two sons, John Thomas (Teresa) Miller and Joshua Jacobsen, both of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Isabella, Connor, Haley, Myiah, Evey, Leyiah, Cameron, Ally Mae, David Jr., Riley and John III; a sister, Lea (Kevin) McWhirter of California; and a brother, Larry Jacobsen of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Jose Luis Pacheco.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Lorene loved music, being silly with her children and watching her grandchildren grow.
