July 4, 1941-July 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Lorene Christensen, 82, of Waterloo, died of a broken heart to be with the love of her life on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born July 4, 1941, in Kentucky, daughter of Harve and Ida Kelly Harvel. She married Walter J. Christensen July 20, 1960; he preceded her in death on June 22, 2023.

Though Lorene never worked outside of her home, she worked very hard inside of it. On top of caring for her own children, she also cared for many other children, making sure they were fed and nurtured. She was the neighborhood mom. She had a heart of gold.

She loved to color and listen to music. Most of all, she loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved unconditionally.

Lorene is survived by her four children, Tonya (Dave) Ronemous of Waterloo, John (Kathy Harrill) Christensen of La Porte City, Gwendoline (Joe) Brown of Waterloo, and Kendreia (Brian) Hayes of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren, Tret (Crystal) Christensen, Eric (Emily) Brown, Zach (Skye) Brown, Lukas (Camille) Brown, Lyndi (Jon) Bedard, Erica Ronemous, Kyle Ronemous, Chelsea Galetti, John Michael (Korrie) Christensen, Chelsea (Sam) Kullen, Autumn (William) Weiland, Kaydence Hayes, Colin Hayes, and Erin (Tim) Smith; and 10,000 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; and three sisters, Beulah Day, Wilma Farmer, and Paula Newman.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo with burial at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 319-233-3146.