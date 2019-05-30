Lorena 'Short' Arns

(1920-2019)
WAVERLY — Lorena E. “Short” Arns, 99, of Waverly, died Monday, May 27, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
She was born Feb. 2, 1920, daughter of Frederick John and Martha Bertha (Gienapp) Fedeler on the family farm in Waverly. On Sept. 14, 1946, she married Victor “Buster” Arns at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He died Oct. 28, 1987.
Lorena graduated from Waverly High School in 1938. She then helped on the family farm and worked at various jobs, including Bremer Packing, Marshall Canning, picking green beans for the canning company, Lutheran Mutual and the grocery store for Lyle Food Store. She and her husband farmed at various locations until purchasing the current farm in 1957 and operated a dairy farm for many years. Lorena raised many chickens and delivered eggs to regular customers. After her husband’s death, Lorena continued to raise poultry and sold fresh chickens every summer.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly.
Survived by: her sister, Hilda Fedeler of Shell Rock; a sister-in-law, Wanda Seger of Madison, S.D.; and also many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four sisters, Elvira Haseley, Florence Fedeler, Edna Polenz and Martha Graeser; and a brother, Norman Fedeler.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, Waverly, with burial in the church cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour before the service on Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Short enjoyed mowing lawn and caring for her cats. She collected any kind of items relating to chickens, cats and dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.