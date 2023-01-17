Loren Wilfred Ewoldt

Loren was born on October 30,1930 on the family farm southeast of Traer. He was the first of four boys born to Elmer H. Ewoldt and Mildred M. (Jacobsen) Ewoldt. He attended country school (Perry #6) and graduated from Traer High School in 1949. He volunteered for the Marine Corps in 1952. He was stationed in Jacksonville and San Diego before his honorable discharge in 1954. In 1950 Loren met Pauline Puls when he asked her to dance a circle two step at an outdoor dance in Garwin. They were married on June 21, 1954. They lived on their farm outside Clutier until 1997 when they moved to Traer. For 61 years Loren and Pauline were partners in raising their family, running their farm, and enjoying life together. Loren was proud of his military service and became an active lifelong member of the American Legion (Kubik-Finch Post 142). He served as Legion Commander (1980-1981). He is survived by three sons, Dan (Sue) of Traer, Tom (Sherri Stoakes) of Eldora, and Greg (Deb) of Buckingham; one daughter Lori (Scott Eitel) of Pine Island, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and four great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Pauline, his parents, and brothers Royce, Norman, and Sherman.