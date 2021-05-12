Loren Reiher age 82 passed away Saturday May 8, 2021 at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was born March 3, 1939 in Allison the son of John and Lydia (Trepp) Reiher. Loren attended and graduated from the Allison Community School. After high school Loren proudly served in the United States Army from 1962-1963. He married Kathy Herman on December 10, 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger. Loren was as an owner-operator with Warren Transport from 1965-1968. Loren and Kathy farmed from 1968-1977 in both Missouri and Iowa. Loren then returned to Warren Transport working in the recruitment and safety department from 1977-2000 when he then retired. Loren is survived by his wife; Kathy, two sons; Lon Reiher (Chris Wescott) of Fairbank and Patrick (Nicole) Reiher of rural Tripoli, five grandchildren; Hailey Reiher (Dillon Delong) Jessi Reiher (Tyler Hanson) Justin Reiher, Dylan Reiher (Dylyn Powell) and Courtney Dinsdale (Levi Stockdale) and 2 great-grandchildren; Bennett and Ledger, his mother-in-law; Mildred Herman, one sister; Marilyn Cole, three brothers-in-law; Laverne (Terri) Herman, James (Celia) Herman and Karl Herman, one sister-in-law; Margaret (Roger) Kistler, he was preceded in death by his parents, one son; John, three sisters and their husbands; Phyllis (Lyle) Hansen, Ruth (Lavern) Brocka, Carol (Darwin) Buhman and one brother-in-law; Dean Cole.