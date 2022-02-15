April 15, 1936-February 11, 2022

Loren R. Evers, 85, of Beatrice passed away due to heart failure on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on April 15, 1936, in Sheldon, IA to Ray and Marie Evers. He grew up and attended school in Wenatchee, WA. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country for three years. In 1960, he moved to Waterloo, IA and started working for Northern Natural Gas Company, serving in the Platteville, WI and Waterloo, IA plants. He spent most of his career as a welder, eventually retiring after 27 years. He then went on to work as a pipeline inspector for many years.

He married Doris Ann Becker on October 20, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Lisa and Jeffrey. Loren and Doris raised their family, lived, and worked in Cuba City, WI and Hudson, IA. In 2003, they purchased a home in the Flowing Springs community in Beatrice, NE. Loren and Doris led full lives after retirement, traveling in their motorhome, wintering in Florida, attending their grandchildren’s events, and playing cards several nights a week. He was also an excellent painter as well as an avid car lover. His dream was to own a 1957 T-Bird hardtop.

Survivors include his; daughter, Lisa Dorn of Adams, NE; son, Jeffrey (Salatha) Evers of Westerville, OH; one granddaughter, Anna (Devin) Wolken of Crab Orchard, NE; two grandsons, Ryan (Kirsten) Dorn of Cortland, NE and Samuel Evers of Westerville, OH; two sisters-in-law, Vernita (Maury) Schmitz of Overland Park, KS, and Norma Bertch of Papillion, NE; four brothers-in-law, Bob (Fay) Becker of Big Lake, MN, Dan (Pat) Becker, Tom (Nancy) Becker, and David Becker (Cathy Merritt) all of Waterloo, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Evers, who died on December 1, 2020; his parents, Ray and Marie Evers; son-in-law, Wesley Dorn; two sisters, Linda Evers and Mary Becker; one brother, Kenneth Evers; his parents-in-law, Adrian and Hilda Becker; two brothers-in-law, Bill Bertch and Larry Becker; two nephews and one niece.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Father Joseph Faulkner officiating. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. Visitation will be held on Monday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home and then one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. A memorial has been established to Friends of Homestead National Historic Park. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.