 Loren Niebuhr

Fairbank -- Loren William Niebuhr age 85 passed away Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa following an 18-month heroic battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer).
Loren was born January 31, 1933 in a chicken house in rural Fairbank. He grew up in the rural Fairbank and Waterloo areas, (briefly in San Jose, CA) attended Fairbank country school and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Mary Braun on July 25, 1953 at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairbank. Mary Niebuhr passed away September 4, 1990.
Loren farmed his entire adult life and worked 30 years at John Deere Waterloo PEC from 1955 to 1985. He founded, built, and helped operate Wapsie Ridge Golf Course over the last 25 years of his life. Loren was a master of many trades. He retired in October of 2018 after well over 100 equivalent years of work.
Loren dedicated himself to anything he did and encouraged others to strive for perfection on any task, large or small. His hobbies included fishing in Canada, golfing, reading, crossword and picture puzzles, watching FOX News, and scrapping metal. His biggest joy was helping anyone in need. Loren was a fixer; if it was broke, you fix it. And what he fixed was often better and stronger than it was before. This carried over to the people he touched, as he was always there to help and maybe unknown to him, fixed part of them as well.
Loren is survived by his life partner of 26 years, Shirley Riggle of Fairbank, his sons Michael (Lori) of Olathe, KS, Kevin (Annette) of Dunkerton, Daniel (Anne) of Fairbank, sister-in-law Bonnie Niebuhr of Grundy Center, sister-in-law Delores Orcutt of Spring Green, WI, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous step-children and step-grandchildren.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents Harold & Edith (Bradley) Niebuhr, his wife Mary (Braun) Niebuhr, his son Daryl, three brothers; Max, Gene (Evonda), and Gail, brothers and sisters-in-law; Melvin Braun, Laverne (Buck) Braun, Ray and Francis (Braun) Buckner, Glenn and Mildred (Braun) Larson, and Jim Orcutt.
Funeral Services: No formal services per Loren’s request
Interment & Military Rites: 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Fairbank Cemetery
Celebration of Life (all welcome): 4:00 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wapsie Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse, 2652 Vine Ave, Fairbank, IA
Memorials or Cards: may be directed to the family, c/o Loren Niebuhr, 203 N. Washington, Fairbank, Iowa, 50629
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome .net
