Loren Dave Parker
Loren Dave Parker

Dave passed away on May 11th, his 69th birthday, following a battle with cancer. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 15th, from 1-3, at the Half Pint Saloon. He is survived by his wife, Barb.

