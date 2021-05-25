CEDAR FALLS-Loren C. Homann, 73, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born June 6, 1947 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Edgar and Velma (Faust) Homann. Loren married Janyce Hoffman on October 25, 1980 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1972. Loren was an engineer and supervisor at John Deere & Company in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was a Mason with the Masonic Temple Honor Lodge 646 in Dike where he was Past Master. Loren was a Sergeant in the Waterloo Auxiliary Police Dept. in the 1970’s. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 4074, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, El Kahir Shrine and Kruzer, where he was past President. Loren was also a member of the Silver Eagles HOG Chapter and President of the Cedar Valley Pistol & Rifle Club.