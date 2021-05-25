 Skip to main content
Loren C. Homann
June 6, 1947-May 21, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Loren C. Homann, 73, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Friday, May 21, 2021. He was born June 6, 1947 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Edgar and Velma (Faust) Homann. Loren married Janyce Hoffman on October 25, 1980 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1972. Loren was an engineer and supervisor at John Deere & Company in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was a Mason with the Masonic Temple Honor Lodge 646 in Dike where he was Past Master. Loren was a Sergeant in the Waterloo Auxiliary Police Dept. in the 1970’s. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 4074, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, El Kahir Shrine and Kruzer, where he was past President. Loren was also a member of the Silver Eagles HOG Chapter and President of the Cedar Valley Pistol & Rifle Club.

He is survived by his wife, Janyce Homann, of Cedar Falls; his children, Carl (Cathy) Thompson of Rydell, GA, Tammy (Scott) Wolfensperger of Calhoun, GA and James (Deana) Homann of Garner, IA; five grandchildren, Letasha C. Mills, Ashley & Sara Homann, and Sarah & Rachael Thompson; two great grandchildren, Starla N. Mills & Brayden Petersen; two brothers, Ray (Karen) Homann of Hudson, IA and David (Mona) Homann of Waterloo, and his sister, Joyce Hancock, of Colorado.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Kendra Homann.

A Masonic Service will be 2:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Military Honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Children’s Hospital-Minneapolis, MN or El Kahir Shrine. Online condolences may be left at www.Dahl FuneralHome.com.

