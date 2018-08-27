Loren Buls

(1942-2018)
WATERLOO — Loren L. Buls, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 25, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital of complications of prostate cancer.
He was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Tripoli, son of Lawrence F. and Mildred Zander Buls. He married Patricia Pint on Nov. 20, 1965, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence.
Loren attended Leroy #2 country school, rural Sumner until fifth grade and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1961. He later graduated from Hawkeye Community College in 1987 with a degree in accounting. He was business manager at Farmecon Inc. in Cedar Falls and later a security guard for Lewis Systems of Iowa for 20 years.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo for many years, and past member of the Denver School Board.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Barbara (Daniel) Ahrens of Waukee, Daniel (Cindi) Buls of Wentzville, Mo., and Michael (Andrea) Buls of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Gordon, Waukee, Blake Buls, Davenport, Jacob and Alexis Buls, of Kansas City, Mo.; four brothers, Gerald (Regina) of Waterloo, Melvin (Elaine) of Marshalltown, Sherwin (Dianne) of Ankeny and Merle (Cheryl) of Andover, Minn.; two sisters, Joyce (Philip) Bloeser of Florida and Judy (George) Eastman of Cedar Falls; one brother-in-law, Richard (Earlene) Pint of Independence; one sister-in-law, Evelyn (Everette) Walshire, of Mechanicsville, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: an infant sister; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond and John Pint.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church Wednesday.
Memorials: may be directed to Unity Point Allen Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Loren’s greatest love was his family; he loved the many camping and fishing trips with them. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid collector of John Deere, Oliver and Case toy tractors. His beautiful carpentry is enjoyed by many family and friends.
