Loren Bernard Scott Jr.

January 14, 1972-November 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Loren Bernard (Fel/Fella) Scott Jr., 49 of Waterloo, died November 25th, 2021 at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital due to Covid.

He was born January 14, 1972 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Loren B. (“Scotty”) Scott and Oralee Scott-Black.

Loren attended East High School from 1986-1990, graduated from high school and continued his education at Kirkwood Community College majoring in Criminal Justice Studies. Loren also attended Hawkeye Community College.

After pursuing his educational endeavors, Loren worked for numerous years with Alpha Services and he also worked as a Salesperson for Blessed Hair Boutique. Loren served as an Assistant Operational Manager to final employer, Mid Valley Industrial Services that he worked for 2.5 years.

He leaves to grieve his beloved mother, Ora Lee (Ben) Black, three sisters; Steffanie M. Scott of Denver, Colorado, Enid Nicole (Bruce) Wilson of Des Moines, Iowa, and Pamela Young of Aurora, Colorado. In addition to the aforementioned, Loren is survived by three brothers; Gordon Jerome Hodge of Aurora, Colorado, DesMond Cage of San Antonio, Texas, and Loren Carl Austin of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by his late father, Loren B. Scott Sr., and both paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment in Fairview Cemeterey. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Saturday.

Memorials are to be directed to: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Services on 400 South Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com