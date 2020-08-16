(1938-2020)
Loreen Frisch 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away at The Deery Suites on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1938 in Cedar Falls Iowa, daughter of Leroy and Esther (Rasmusson) Jacobson. She married Richard Frisch on November 27, 1955 in Cedar Falls. She worked for the Cedar Falls Community School as a custodian when she went on disability in 1995.
Loreen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 2002; her son, Richard (Richie) Frisch in 2014; a daughter in law, Dawn Frisch in 2010; and a daughter in law, Tracy Frisch in 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Russ (Sandi Jakel) Frisch of Waterloo, Iowa; Kevin Frisch of Cedar Falls, Iowa; one daughter Laura (Wade) Hammersley of La Porte City, Iowa; and a daughter in law Joan Frisch of Cedar Falls, Iowa; nine grandchildren; nine Great Grandchildren; A sister Leota Oberheu of Waterloo, Iowa, and a brother Donald Jacobson of Cedar Falls, Iowa. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Loreen loved to crochet, craft, and camp. When she was still living in her home she enjoyed spending time on the deck watching and feeding the squirrels.
Due to the Covid Pandemic Loreen has been cremated and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a future time when it is safer for everyone to gather together.
