Loras “Wally” Little

FAIRBANK-Loras John Little age 59 of Fairbank passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a battle with cancer. Wally was born January 12, 1962 in Oelwein the son of Earl “Tiny” and Lorrain (Davis) Little. He grew up in Fairbank and graduated from Wapsie Valley Community Schools with the Class of 1980. After high school Wally enrolled at Lincoln Tech. in Des Moines. He then moved back to Fairbank and worked as a diesel mechanic and also drove truck for various companies. Wally worked with his step-father, Jim Foster helping him with his business of hauling milk, after Jim passed away, Wally bought the company and began operating it as Little Loras Little Trucking. He married Denise Green March 8, 1996 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. Wally loved racing, camping and riding the open road on his bike or his 57 Chevy. He also enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Wally had a very special place in his heart for his twin grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he got. He is survived by his wife Denise, a daughter; Hallie and a son Tyler (Jenny) Woods, two grandchildren; Mila and Liam, two brothers; Tom (Nancy) Little of Kansas and Ken (Lamar) Little of Fairbank, one sister, Janann (Chris) Rabe of Colorado, four sisters-in-law; Mary (Joe) College of Earlham, Kathy Putzier of Texas, Bev (Bob) Mahler of Cherokee and Jan (Brien) Mohlis of Fairbank and one brother-in-law, Tom Green of Cherokee along with many nieces and nephews. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ron Little, his step-father; Jim Foster, his father and mother-in-law Loren and Esther Green, one sister-in-law, Joyce Mueller and a brother-in-law, Don Green.