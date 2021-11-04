October 5, 1928-October 30, 2021

Loraine Atkins, born October 5, 1928 at the family farmhouse northwest of Elma, Iowa, to Alex Buls and Sophia (Stueber) Buls went to her heavenly home October 30, 2021.

Growing up, she was the youngest girl in the family with three brothers and four sisters who all learned the value of hard work and commitment to family and faith. After completing the 8th grade, Loraine began working a variety of jobs, starting in Elma, then New Hampton and Waverly, landing in Waterloo where she met George Atkins. On February 2, 1952, she and George were wed in Victor, Iowa. Their marriage of nearly 49 years resulted in a family of six sons and many cherished memories.

The family made their home on River Forest Road in Evansdale where Loraine’s labor of love was raising the six boys. Through the years, she never missed a football game, a wrestling meet, a school program or music concert her sons were involved in. At the same time, she was committed to community and church. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran in Evansdale for over 60 years. Very active in the community, Loraine coordinated the American Red Cross city wide blood drive in Evansdale for many years, volunteered at MHI, the state VA hospitals, and was on the Evansdale Planning and Zoning Board until this year.

After the boys were grown, she and George devoted their lives to volunteering together, serving and holding many of the offices in the AMVETS organization. Loraine was elected to the office of Auxiliary Department of Iowa State President in 1986. After George passed in 2000, she committed to “working” at the Waterloo VA Clinic, logging nearly 25,000 volunteer hours over 30 years, becoming part of the clinic family. Only the COVID pandemic could slow down her efforts to help others.

Her volunteer efforts were recognized by many including receiving the Red Cross Outstanding Blood Drive Coordinator award, the American Cancer Society Achievement Award many times, the Mayors’ Lifetime Achievement Award, a number of Iowa Governor Volunteer Awards and most recently the National Veterans Administration Volunteer Services Leadership Award. Her greatest achievement though was knowing she was helping others, especially veterans. Passionate about many community activities, quite often challenging the popular view, she remained gracious to all.

Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son Craig, daughter-in-law Kristin, brothers Walt, Clarence and Donald Buls and sisters, Hilda Averhoff, Lillian Eiffler, Esther DeVries and Leona Buls (infant). Survivors include her sister Lydia Berentsen of Riceville, daughter-in-law, Linda Atkins of Waterloo, five sons, Mark (Linda Cooley) of Evansdale, Bill (Neil Soppe) of Reinbeck, Jeff (Travis Walker) of Dallas, TX, Robert (Nancy) of Red Oak, TX, and Bennie (Amy) of Raymond, IA, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the Allen College Atkins Memorial Nursing Scholarship or to the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Hospital Fund.

Loraine’s confirmation verse was “Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.” Trusting in this promise, today she wears a crown of life eternally.

Visitation: 5-7 PM Friday, October 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel

Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

