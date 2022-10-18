Lorain “Shorty” Paul Diercks

November 18, 1933-October 14, 2022

WAVERLY-Lorain “Shorty” Paul Diercks, 88 of Waverly and formerly of Denver, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.

Shorty was born on November 18, 1933, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the son of Theodore Ernst and Martha Caroline (Schutte) Diercks. Shorty was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, on December 3, 1933, and attended elementary school at St. Paul's Lutheran, Readlyn. He entered the United States Army on April 6, 1954, and was stationed in Ft Hood, Texas. While serving he was united in marriage to Darlene Wright on June 13, 1954, and the couple was later divorced. He was honorably discharged on April 5, 1956.

After his discharge, he enrolled in Gates Business College in Waterloo and later started working for John Deere. Shorty retired on December 23, 1992, after 36 years.

Shorty was a member of the Denver American Legion Post #653, UAW Union Local 838, Cedar Valley Polka Club and counseled heart patients with the Mended Hearts Group.

Shorty is survived by six children, Sherry (Bryan) Barker of Nevada; Dennis Diercks of Waterloo; Julie (Dorsey) Steere of Tripoli; Vicki (Randy) Kaufman of Fairbank; Gary Diercks of Denver and Michael (Carolyn) Diercks of Denver; nine grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; his very special friend, Patsy Davis of Waverly; and a brother, Burton (Sharon) Diercks of Denver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Eldon Diercks and Hank Diercks and an infant brother, Jeroyd Diercks; three sisters, Lois Golz, Janice Isreal, and Naomi Bonorden; a grandchild, Andy Kaufman, a great grandchild, Beckett Kaufman and a great-great grandchild, Landree Bradley.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Larry Stumme officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Denver with military rites by the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 of Denver. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church or the Denver American Legion Post #653. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379