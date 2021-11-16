January 14, 1929-November 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lorain Francis “Joe” Adams, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. He was born January 14, 1929 in Clarinda, Iowa, son of Ralph and Ruby (Chandler) Adams. Joe graduated from Murray High School then trained to become a barber. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War from January of 1947-July of 1951. Following an honorable discharge, he married Marilyn Shepherd on October 28, 1951. They later divorced. On May 2, 1975, Joe married Cleone Sweet. She preceded him in death in 2004. Joe co-owned a local barber shop for many years then drove a bus for NU High after “retirement”.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Cleone; parents; stepfather, Carl Booth; and brothers, Roy & Darwin Adams. He is survived by his children, Becky (Gene) Kriz of Cedar Falls and Alan (Marla Limbrecht) Adams of Waterloo; step-children: Sheri Rogers of Morristown, MN, Mike Hayes of Denver, IA, and Scott (Trudy) Sweet of Cedar Falls; 5 grandchildren: Carlene (Ron) Myers, Matt (Jackie) Mullen, Ashley (Alex) Medeiros, Allie (Reid) Swanson and Mike (Kristi) Adams; step-grandchildren: Carri (Tim) Avila, Jeff Heidemann, Zachary Sweet, Melanie Hayes, Alyse Hayes and Barrett (Nikki) Kriz; 5 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great grandchildren; and many beloved friends and family members.

Joe’s visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. His Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church (use Entrance #7 off University Ave) followed by Military Honors. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery of Dike. A luncheon will follow at the AMVETS Post 47, 1934 Irving St, Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Joe enjoyed being outside working with plants or mowing. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed travelling with Cleone. One of the highlights in Joe’s life was skydiving for his 80th birthday. He will be greatly missed.