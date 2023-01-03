June 10, 1963-December 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lora Leigh Torkelson Michels, 59, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home of influenza. She was born June 10, 1963, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Joan Hines Torkelson. Lora graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1981 and attended UNI where she studied French. She later attended and graduated from an airline academy where she perfected her management and customer service skills. Lora married Adam Michels; the couple later divorced. They were blessed with two sons.

Lora had a work ethic that was above reproach. She spent a career as a food service manager, most recently as manager for Subway in Waverly. It was not uncommon for Lora to work six days per week, but she did so because she loved to work. She also loved to spoil her grandchildren by continually shopping for them. Lora also enjoyed doing anything in “Do It Yourself” fashion whether it was woodworking, painting, or doing crafts.

Survived by her mother, Joan Smith of Waterloo; sons, Brandon Michels of Cedar Falls and Jordan (Margaret Melton) Michels of Waterloo and their children, Alexzander, Spencer and Alice; sisters, Julie Turner of Dysart, Kari (Becky) Torkelson of Springfield, MO and Kim (Kent) Cromer of Marion; brother, Alan (Judy) Smith of Cedar Falls; and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her father, George; stepfather, Wayne Smith and brother in law, Jeff Turner.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, January 4, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. The family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, Tuesday, January 3, at the funeral home. Memorials should be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.