October 21, 1958-May 3, 2022
WATERLOO-Lora Jo Stolz Pavlovec age 63 of Waterloo, IA passed away after a 42-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease on May 3, 2022, at Harmony House in Waterloo, IA with her loving husband Rex by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Online condolences for the Pavlovec family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com 641-394-4334.
Lora Jo was born October 21, 1958, in New Hampton, IA, the daughter of Avalt and Janice (Kelly) Stolz, the proud youngest of five children. Lora Jo graduated from New Hampton High School in 1977. She then went to work at Drewelow Farms in Boyd, IA. Lora eventually met Rex Pavlovec at the Time Out Lounge in New Hampton. The couple was married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, IA on June 29, 1979.
Lora was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. The happy couple was blessed by God with a baby boy named Curtis on March 25, 1980, and later a baby girl named Lacey on May 28, 1987. Lora loved to watch her soap operas “Young and the Restless” and “Bold and Beautiful” and enjoyed cheering on her sports teams the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes
Lora is survived by her husband Rex of Waterloo, IA; one son, Curtis Pavlovec of Prairie Du Chein, WI; one daughter, Lacey Pavlovec of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, Ashley, Curtis Jr., Oliver; two brothers, David (Christine) Stolz of Nashua, IA, Dennis Stolz of New Hampton; two brothers-in-law, Roger Harrington of DeWitt, IA, Michael Milligan of West Des Moines, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Harrington, Lona Milligan; sister-in-law Laura Stolz.
