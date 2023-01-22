March 9, 1967-January 18, 2023

LAPORTE-Lonnie P. Ollendieck, 55, of LaPorte City, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 9, 1967, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Dalene (Reinhart) Ollendieck. Lonnie graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1985. He attended Hawkeye Community College, studying Farm Business Management.

He married Mindy Arp on November 17, 1990, in Mount Vernon. They were members of Geneseo United Methodist Church. Through high school, Lonnie worked with a close friend and mentor, Don Kersten raising hogs which led to his involvement in starting the family farm with his Dad in 1988. Together, the farm has successfully grown to include his boys which was his lifelong dream.

Family was the most important part of his life on and off the farm. His wife, Mindy, was his whole world. He looked forward to every day with her. He was involved in coaching his kids in youth sports and was always their biggest fan in life. Lonnie had a quick wit, he was the life of the gathering and always enjoyed making people laugh and feel good.

Survived by: his wife, Mindy, La Porte City; children: Matt (Stephanie) Ollendieck, LaPorte City, Jayme (Brandon) Niebuhr, Ankeny, and Jack (Hannah Gates) Ollendieck, LaPorte City; granddaughters, Carly, Kate, and one on the way; parents, Kenneth and Dalene Ollendieck, Buckingham; brothers: Doug (Katherine) Ollendieck, Dysart and Chris (Lisa) Ollendieck, Cedar Falls; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded by: his grandparents.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Geneseo United Methodist Church, Buckingham. Burial in Geneseo Township Cemetery, Buckingham.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.

Directed memorials to Geneseo United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Visit www.lockefuneralservices.com to leave condolences.