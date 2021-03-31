January 8, 1966-March 27, 2021
ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Lonnie L. Gage, 55, of Elk Run Heights, IA, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born January 8, 1966 in Waterloo, the son of Leo and Carol (Schupbach) Gage. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1984 and from Hawkeye Tech in Auto Body Restoration in 1986. Lonnie worked at John Deere as a maintenance plumber in the foundry. He volunteered at the Hudson Fire Department for over 18 years. He played on softball teams throughout the Cedar Valley for over 20 years. He had a passion for his cars and motorcycles.
He is survived by son, Austin (Christie) Gage‚ Indianola; parents, Leo and Carol Gage of Evansdale; two brothers, Vernie (Teresa) Gage of Elk Run Heights‚ and Leo, Jr. (Heather) Gage of Greenville‚ SC; two grandchildren, Jackson and Jace; several nephews and a niece, Zac, Nic, Aaron, Ethan, Logan, and Reese.
Visitation: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo with funeral services at 1:00 PM. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Family and friends are gathering at Lofty’s Lounge, 3480 Lafayette Rd., Evansdale following the committal service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Family. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.
