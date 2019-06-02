(1957-2019)
RAYMOND —- Lonnie Joseph Richardson, 62, of Raymond, died Friday, May 31, at home from complications of ALS.
He was born Feb 1, 1957, in Cresco, son of John Mayer and Delores Richardson. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Cecelia Richardson in Riceville. Lonnie married May Beiner Lee on April 12, 2008, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.
He graduated from Riceville High School and attended North East Iowa Community College. Lonnie was employed as a supervisor with Crystal Distribution, retiring in March 2019.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Nicholas (Brooke) Richardson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his daughters, Andrea (Drew Hilyard) Richardson of Waterloo, Nicole Lee of Jesup, Tami (Matt) Sheridan of Cedar Falls, Steffanie (Derek) Bate of Waterloo, and Tiffany (Cam Jelinske) Lee of Wauwatosa, Wis.; 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Collin, Gracie, Riley, Kyan, Delanie, Owen, Madilyn, Liam, Samuel, Anika, Colton, Ella, and Julian; his stepmother, Darlene Mayer of Osage; six brothers, Mark (Colleen) Springer of Marshalltown, James (Michelle) Mayer of Spotsylvania, Va., Michael (Carolyn) Mayer of Osage, Brian (Tamela) Mayer of Powersville, Russel (Susan) Mayer of Kolona, and Kevin Mayer of Osage; two sisters, Carol Mayer of Kolona and Kathy (Kelly Kingery) Mayer of Osage; and an aunt, Irene Anderlik of Riceville.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents; his parents; a grandson, Finn; and two uncles, Leland and William Richardson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, continuing Thursday for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.