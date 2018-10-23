CEDAR FALLS — Lonnie L. Harris, 80, of Northwood, died Monday, Oct. 22, at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
He was born Aug. 1, 1938, at home in Floyd County, son of Ralph and Cheryl (Whitney) Harris. On June 4, 1960, he married Myra Severson.
Lonnie graduated from Northwood High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, then started farming with his father. He was also an auctioneer. Lonnie had served as an officer on the Northwood Fire Department, JC’s, Northwood Co-op Elevator Board and Worth County Cattleman Board, and was treasurer for the Worth County Fair Board for 32 years. He also served on the church council and was an usher for 40 years at First Lutheran.
Survived by: his wife; daughters, Rhonda (Mark Taylor) and Suzan (fiance Dan Allen) Harris; sons, Jerry (Beth) Harris of Cedar Falls and Roger (Laurie) Harris; grandchildren, Ashley (Quinn) Ernester, Amber (Robert) Vogelgesang, Annika (Sam) Schreiber, Kyle (Lacey) Waller, Garret (Ashley) Waller, Michael Waller, Conner Harris, Erin Harris and Paige Harris; stepgrandchildren, Kelli (Brian Wallin), Sam, Adam, Annebeth and George Ahrenholz, Rachel (Tim) Davis, Danielle (Andy) Carter and son Clay; great-grandchildren, Madison Avelar, Jayla and Kyler Varner, Brody and Kaden Hitchcock, Silas and Vada Waller, Aria Waller and Cambria Schreiber; a sister, Paula Harris; and a brother, Bob (Julie) Harris.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Larry; and a sister, Ann Vermace.
Memorial services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at First Lutheran Church, Northwood, with burial in South Shell Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Conner Colonial Chapel, Northwood.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Lonnie loved the farm and the cattle there and has enjoyed his jaunts with family members windshield farming. In the past 20 years he and Myra were able to travel on bus trips in the United States and Canada with friends and classmates. They also took family vacations with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
