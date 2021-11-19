July 3, 1953-November 14, 2021

Lonna Ranae Christensen, 68, New Hartford, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home.

Lonna was born July 3, 1953 in Mason City to the Dorothy (Anderson) and the late Earl Hagen. Following her graduation from Lake Mills Community School, Lonna attended NIACC – Mason City and UNI. Lonna was married Steven Christensen on June 8, 1974 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice. The couple was blessed with one son, Dustin. For many years, she worked at Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center and later baking donuts for Casey’s for a few years. Lonna and Steven celebrated 45 loving years together prior to his death on February 10, 2020.

Lonna was a very strong will and driven woman who dearly loved her family and had a very caring nature. She made an impact on many of the students she worked with and they still remember her to this day. In her free time, Lonna enjoyed making a variety of crafts and attending craft shows.

Lonna is survived by her son, Dustin (Kelsey) Christensen of Goodyear, Arizona; grandchildren, Rowan, Addilyn and Rylee Christensen; mother, Dorothy Hagen; siblings, Bruce (Denise) Hagen, Terry (Barry) Anonson and RaNae (Duke) Takle and extended family and friends.

The memorial service for Lonna will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 21 at Dahl—Van Hove—Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 9:30 on Monday at the church until the time of service. Committal will be at 1:15 PM on Monday at Cedar Valley Memorial Garden. Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome@cfu.net.