CEDAR FALLS-Loma Yvonne Lusthoff, 95, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Thuesen Cottage at the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. She was born September 18, 1927 in Reinbeck to the late Charles and Elise (Westergaard) Holmes. Loma married Charles Lusthoff on September 25, 1945 in Waterloo; the couple celebrated over 54 loving years together before Charles death in 2000. Loma was a homemaker until deciding at 32 years of age to go back and earn her BA in Education and taught at Elk Run Heights Elementary for 28 years.