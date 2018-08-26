WATERLOO — Loma M. Thomas, 68, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Aug. 23, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Feb. 5, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Arnold and Ruth Armstrong Kapler. She married James M. Thomas on July 15, 1978, in Waterloo. He died Nov. 27, 1992.
Loma’s life work was being a stay-at-home mother, raising her three children.
Survived by: three children, Caine (Ann) Thomas of Iowa City, Luke Thomas of Waterloo and Claire (Joe) Price of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; five brothers, Daniel, David, Steven, Phillip and Jeffrey Kapler; and five sisters, Julene Contreras, Linda Connell, Elaine Shelton, Sheila Kapler and Renee Thompson.
Preceded in death by: her husband, her parents; and a sister, Newana Kapler.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.