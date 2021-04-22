August 25, 1954-April 18, 2021

LISBON-Lolita “Lil Bit” Arlene Bennett, 66 of Lisbon died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home. A private family service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Lolita Bennett, under the video tab starting at 11:00 AM on Tuesday. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 PM on Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids.

Following the continued guidance from health officials, physical distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is required.

Lolita was a loving, caring, and amazing friend, sister, mother, and grandmother.

Lolita was born to Arnold Stephens and Willie Mae Doby on August 25th, 1954 in Jacksonville, FL. After a short stop in Oklahoma, Lolita made her way to Albuquerque, NM.

She is survived by two sons Derek, and Marquis (Carmen) Stephens, and a brother William Stephens. She is also survived by three grandchildren Jayden, Brooklyn and Londyn. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Desarene.