RAYMOND — Lola M. Gerholdt, 90, of Raymond, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.

She was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Shell Rock, the daughter of Roy W. and Albina Svykowsky Cain. She married Lester Gerholdt on June 22, 1947, in Waterloo, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 1997.

Lola was a graduate of Pitzes Beauty School and was employed at Covenant Medical Center, now Mercy One Waterloo, in pediatrics for 20 years.

Survived by: four daughters, Janice (Randea) Dray of Grenada, Miss., Sandra (Gene) Walker and Rebecca (Larry) Stansbery, both of Evansdale, and Theresa Freese of Raymond; 12 grandchildren; David Fulks, Lisa Hagadorn, Patrick Stansbery, Kimberly Sires, Eric Gerholdt, Aaron Reicherts, Rick Reicherts, Jonathon Freese, Justin Freese, Jacob Freese, Matt Dray and Stephanie Dray; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Janet Reicherts; a son, Danny Gerholdt; four brothers, Paul, Gordon, George and Frank Cain; four sisters, Donna Juhl, Shirley Michel, Norma Coulter and Winifred Sammons; and a son-in-law, John Freese.

Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

