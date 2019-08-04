{{featured_button_text}}
Lola A. Keith

(2015-2019)

WAVERLY — Lola Ann Keith, 4, of Waverly, died at her home Tuesday, July 30.

She was born March 3, 2015, in Waterloo, daughter of Sarah Krukow and Thomas “Nat” Keith.

She would have been starting another year of preschool this fall at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Preschool in Waverly. Every pony on the farm was “hers”; she was particularly fond of “Beauty Girl” and “Unicorn Henry”. She was proud to show her ponies at the Black Hawk Creek Saddle Club.

Survived by: her mother, Sarah Krukow of Waverly; her brother, Lucas Keith at home in Waverly; her sister, Yasmine Houston-Keith of Waterloo; maternal grandmother, Kathy Krukow of Waverly; paternal grandparents, Tom Keith of Waverly and Deborah “Debbie” Keith of Middletown, Calif.; maternal great-grandfather, Don Krukow of Dumont; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Ryan of Denver; paternal great-grandfather, Gordon Keith of Delhi; an uncle, Adam (Lisa) Krukow of Ackley; an aunt, Amy (Tyler) Krukow of Sumner; and other cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family.

Preceded in death by: her maternal grandfather, Doug Krukow; and her father, Nat Keith.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church, Waverly, with burial in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church.

Memorial fund: has been established in Lola’s name at the First National Bank in Waverly.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Lola’s smile was unforgettable. She lit up the room, any room, when she was in it. She may have been a “farm girl” but she was never afraid to put her best dress on, paint her nails pink and braid her hair. And then, when dressed in her best, she was known to stroll around the farm kicking dirt and playing with the animal. She loved telling Bible stories and celebrating Christmas.

