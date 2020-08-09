× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1924-2020)

Lois W. Rewerts, age 95, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Lois was born on October 16, 1924, German Township, Grundy Center, Iowa, the daughter of Ed and Follie (Karsjens) Miller. She attended country school in Grundy County. On March 30, 1946, Lois was united in marriage to Ernie Rewerts at Bethel Reformed Church near Aplington, Iowa. The couple then lived on a farm near Kesley, Iowa for a short time before moving to their farm southwest of Shell Rock. They worked the land together for the next forty years, retiring in 1989, and moving to their home in Waverly.

Lois was a member of Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Lois will be remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills and trying new recipes; nobody went hungry on the farm. Her greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her family. She also liked knitting, crocheting, and was an avid reader.