Lois Schultz

Lois Arlene (Kaus) Schultz has retired from her earthly duties. She will be remembered for her 93 long years of service to others and always making everyone who came in contact with her feel welcome. Growing up in Hampton and Ackley she met her beloved ‘Stump’ Harold Schultz. She graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing and began her life long career in nursing, first in Cedar Falls, then Waterloo, then becoming a school nurse which she loved. In addition, she raised three children, taught swing dance at Electric Park, was active in the Waterloo Wildcats Ladies org, Royals Drum & Bugle Corps Booster Club, various bowling leagues, A2P, various bridge clubs and most recently took up mah jongg. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church and loved music, gardening, travel and wine. Retirement only expanded her service to others through volunteering with American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Covenant Hospital and mentoring elementary students.
Loved ones left to carry on her legacy include two daughters, Debra Scuffham of Mason City and Jody Maher of Shrewsbury, MA, two grandsons Christopher Scuffham (Jess) of Clive, IA and Jackson Maher of Brookline, MA and four great grandchildren: Zoe, Emersyn, Beckett and Tucker. Also grieving are her three younger siblings, Ruth Bowers, Frances Schrunk, and David Kaus as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Loved ones who cleared the path for Lois are her parents, her husband of 39 years, Harold ‘Stump’ Schultz, her son Kent, her grandson Sean Scuffham and brother Jack Kaus.
A celebration of life service is Nov. 2 at Friendship Village in Waterloo from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made in her name to the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens or Cedar Valley Hospice.
