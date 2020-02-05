(1924-2020)

WATERLOO -- Lois Rooff, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Friendship Village Pavilion.

She was born Oct. 2, 1924, in Keswick, daughter of John C. and Enid M. Gribbin Burdine. She married Leo P. Rooff on June 10, 1945, at Edgewater Presbyterian Church in Chicago; he died Jan. 6, 2004.

Lois graduated from Waterloo West High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College for one year. She was a homemaker.

Lois was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 80 years. She was also active in Waterloo Elklets No. 1, Waterloo Woman's Club, Random Study Club, and PEO.

Survived by: her daughters, Barbara (Don) Shroyer of Hudson, and Robin (Jeff) Friesen of Naples, Fla.; son-in-law, Jim Mather of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Regan Bishop, Judd Hatzky, Casey Park, Tyler Friesen, and Whitney Friesen; and seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Jesse, and Jayden Bishop, Samantha and Ryan Park, and Steven and Maggie Huting.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a daughter, Becky Mather; and grandson, Dan Huting.

Private family graveside service: to take place in Waterloo Cemetery.