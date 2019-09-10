Lois R. Lorenz

(1924-2019)
TRAER – Lois Rose Lorenz, 95, of Ames, formerly of Traer, died Saturday, Sept. 7, at Green Hills Health Care in Ames.
She was born June 8, 1924, on a farm in rural Gladbrook, to Harry and Esther (Bruene) Seydel. She married Lyle Lorenz. He preceded her in death in 1976.
She graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1941. She attended Iowa State University and AIB in Des Moines. Lois worked in the office of Rath Packing Co for over two years before her marriage. Lois and her husband farmed near Lincoln, Traer and Reinbeck for 32 years. Lois was a 50 plus year member of Amity Church, Order of the Eastern Star and AAA Auto Club. After retirement, she delivered floral arrangements for several years for Mitchell’s Flower Basket and C & C Flowers in Reinbeck.
Survived by: three daughters, Linda Johnson of Ames, Lisa (Mike) Thompson of Traer and Lori (Ron) Huebner of Newburgh, Ind.; a granddaughter, Catlin Thompson of Waterloo; a sister, Phyllis Smith of Ames; a nephew, Brian (Fazia) Smith of Miami Beach, Fla.; and several cousins and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Marjorie Frey, Joyce Seydel and Barbara Seydel; two brother-in-laws, Kenneth Frey and Gerry Smith; and a son-in law, Larry Johnson.
Memorial services: noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Amity Presbyterian Church, rural Reinbeck, preceded by visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Gladbrook.
Memorials: may be directed to the family in care of Lisa.
Condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
She enjoyed flowers, gardening, clipping recipes, cooking and visiting with family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Lorenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.