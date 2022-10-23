July 27, 1920-October 21, 2022

Lois Mildred Neal was born on July 27th, 1920. After living 102 precious years she left us peacefully on October 21, 2022, to stroll over heaven with Jesus and many of her dearest loved ones.

No one we know could sing a hymn better then Lois Neal. Chances are if you met her, you’ve heard at least a verse or two of one of her favorites. It wasn’t out of the ordinary for her to break out into Jesus Loves Me on a whim, and we all loved her for it.

Lois was adopted (or handpicked as she liked to tell it) by Rev. Wilbur and Rose Bearse. Her singing career began at an early age, singing in the many churches where her father preached. Throughout her childhood they lived in many towns in Iowa. To name a few there was Walker and Troy Mills then was Clarence followed by Brandon, Melbourne, Parkersburg, and Shell Rock. While her father was preaching at the Shell Rock Methodist church she graduated from Shell Rock school, class of 1938. She then moved to Waverly to attend Wartburg College. She was a proud Knight until the very end and loved to meet other Alums and share her stories of being a student, working in the library and best of all, singing in the choir.

Following two years of college she went on to get a job for 3 years with Dr. Hemsworth in his dental office in Waterloo and then one year for Allison for the R.E.C and then in the office at Oliver in Charles City, IA. It was during this time that she met Galen Neal, and in the midst of WWII they were married on September 12th, 1942. Their original plans to move to Boloxi, MS fell through so they returned to Shell Rock and settled on the family farm. They soon started a family and had four beloved children. Galen’s work with the REC provided many opportunities to travel including several trips to Hawaii to visit their son and daughter. They remained on the farm until 1977 when they moved into town. All the while Lois remained active in the church and made many fast friends over the years. Her love of music, singing and playing the organ, provided many opportunities to share her musical gifts. She loved participating in the Shell Rock Swing Show with Galen and many of her other friends and staying active in the church.

Lois often boasted about her children, Carol, Bill and Betty and her 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Her love of music and talents trickled down through the family tree and she was happiest when enjoying music with them. She was particularly fond of listening to Bill play the piano while she sang along. When he was not on hand, she particularly loved to sing along with Alan Jackson on her Echo machine.

Galen preceded her in death as did a son Robert Ray in infancy. However, the loss of her son Bill earlier this year broke her heart and we have to think she was quite anxious to be reunited with him. Those living to carry on her legacy are her daughters Carol Soldwisch of Shell Rock, Betty Gamundoy of Honolulu, HI, daughter in law Dianna Neal of Lehi, UT and all 3 generations of grandchildren. Her love for life and her youthful heart will be remembered by all. She was truly one of a kind and absolutely unforgettable.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187