Lois McKinney

(1943-2019)

WATERLOO — Lois June Chase McKinney, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 4, at Cedar Falls Healthcare Center.

She was born May 24, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Hallam and Evelyn (Oliphant) Chase. On June 2, 1972, Lois dedicated her life to God. She worked many jobs. Lois married Lewis McKinney on May 24, 1996. While they were married they purchased a motor home and traveled the states. After they were done traveling they made their home in Waterloo.

Survivors: her children, Blaine (Linda) Frazer and Rebecca (Mario) Zamora; grandchildren, Drew Frazer, Danielle Conrad, Jessica Conrad and Jack Conrad; three great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Kelly Conrad.

Preceded in death by: parents, her husband; a brother, Hal (Butch) Chase; and a great-grandson, Abel Dean Conway Frazer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Evansdale, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memorials, Waterloo.

Lois was close to her family and enjoyed seeing them and talking to them on the phone. When her grandchildren would call she would light up. She also enjoyed her church and the church family.

