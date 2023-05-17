December 3, 1937-May 14, 2023

DENVER-Lois Marie Miller, 85, of Denver, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo after several years of having health issues.

Lois was born December 3, 1937, in Alta Vista, Iowa, the daughter of Alex and Hazel (Ross) Boehmer. She attended school through the 10th grade in Alta Vista and later received her GED. On April 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Louis Miller in Alta Vista. The couple would make their home in Denver in the early 1960’s. Lois helped Louis with the family trucking company and then drove bus for Denver Community Schools for 33 years. Louis passed away in 2011 and Lois continued to live in her home until moving to Willow Winds in Denver in November of 2021.

Lois loved to go camping, they took many trips from coast to coast over the years. Fishing was always a highlight, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin and along the Mississippi River. She was an active member of WELCA and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver.

Lois is survived by three children; Wilfred (Jan) Miller of Madison, WI, Wanda (David) Curtis of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Warren Miller of Whitewater, WI, four grandchildren; Eddie Miller, Jennifer Miller, Amanda Curtis and Jessie Miller, one sister, Donna Baethke of Waterloo and one brother, Linus Boehmer of New Concord, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis, two brothers; Milton and Wilbert Boehmer and a sister, Thelma (Frank) Ptacek.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to services at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Reed Pedersen officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379