Lois M. Freidel

Lois Freidel

Lois Mae (Berner) Freidel, formerly of Waterloo, age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 28.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Chilton, WI with the Rev. John Thorson officiating. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home in Chilton, WI from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 and on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Complete obituary: wietingfuneralhome.com

