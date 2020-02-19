(1928-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Lois Mae Aswegan, 92, of Grimes, and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at Kennybrook Village in Grimes.
She was born Jan. 8, 1928, in Dike, daughter of William and Anna (Damm) Jorgensen. Lois married Lawrence Aswegan on Oct. 5, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She graduated from Dike High School, worked as a clerk at Daisy Dairy in Waterloo and later for Bill's Grocery in North Cedar. She was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: a son, Lynn (Tammy) Aswegan of Grimes; a daughter-in-law, Sandi Aswegan of Parker, Colo.; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Derek) Aswegan of Oakland, Calif.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a son, Larry Aswegan; a brother, Leonard Jorgensen; and a sister, Marcella Jorgensen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to your hospice of choice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
