DUNKERTON-Lois M. McGarvey, 95 years old of Waterloo, IA, and formerly of Dunkerton, IA, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. There will be a Vigil Service following the visitation starting at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo, or to the family.

Lois was born January 7, 1926, at Lamont, IA, the daughter of Harry Avery Flaucher and Mildred (Dunblazier) Flaucher. On January 30, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert Arthur McGarvey in Kahoka, MO. They made their home and raised their family in Dunkerton where Lois worked at several restaurants in town and then as a cook at Dunkerton Schools from 1980—1991 before retirement. She was a member of the Methodist church. Lois will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother, a hard worker and her love of playing cards with her family.

Mrs. McGarvey is survived by 6 daughters, Karen Knebel of Dunkerton, Cheryl Rigdon of Newhall, IA, Connie Stumme of Dunkerton, Denise Meyer of Waterloo, Patricia (Rob) McMahon of Dunkerton, Shelly (Joel) Rathe of Waterloo; 1 son, Ronald (Fran) McGarvey of Dunkerton; also, 22 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Newsom of Dunkerton; two brothers, David (Janet) Whitman of Blandinsville, IL, Robert (Kathy) Whitman of Florida; and a son-in-law, DeVere Lindquist of Dunkerton. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters, Kathy McGarvey and Debra Lindquist; 2 grandsons, John Knebel and Travis Rigdon; and 4 sons-in-law, Duane Rigdon, Darrel Stumme, Jean Knebel and John Meyer; also, one infant brother, Pete Whitman.

